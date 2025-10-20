Maths, English Remain Compulsory For O’level Students, FG Clarifies

The Federal Government says English Language and Mathematics remain compulsory subjects for all students at the O-Level.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, announced last week that mathematics would no longer be a mandatory subject for students applying to tertiary institutions to pursue courses in the Arts and Humanities.

For years, admission seekers in arts and humanities, like their contemporaries in sciences and social sciences, have been mandated to have five credits, including mathematics and the English Language, to secure admission into higher institutions.

However, in a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Education said the clarification was necessary following misconceptions surrounding the recently announced streamlining of admission requirements to tertiary institutions. Dr Alausa emphasised that the reform does not exempt any student from registering or sitting for English and Mathematics during their O-Level examinations.

According to him, the new policy introduces a more inclusive and flexible framework for tertiary admission, aimed at ensuring that capable students are not unfairly denied entry into higher institutions due to deficiencies in non-core subjects.

He said: “It allows institutions to admit candidates to specific programmes where credit passes in either English or Mathematics may not be compulsory, while still mandating that all students register and sit for both subjects.

“This reform supports the Federal Government’s vision of equitable access, inclusivity, and human capital development, broadening academic pathways and recognising diverse strengths among learners.”