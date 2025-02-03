Mateta’s Brace Pile More Misery On Man United

Share

Manchester United suffered their fifth home defeat in six Premier League games as JeanPhilippe Mateta’s secondhalf double gave Crystal Palace their fourth victory in six seasons at Old Traf ford.

As Marcus Rashford prepares to leave for Aston Villa, United head coach Ruben Amorim chose to leave o u t £100m-worth of attacking talent in Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee and instead use Kobbie Mainoo as a false nine.

Despite a bright start, the experiment didn’t work and Palace were looking dangerous before Eberechi Eze, who was supposed to be missing the game due to a foot injury, came on as a substitute and floated an excellent 64th-minute freekick deep into the penalty area.

Maxence Lacroix’s header came back off the bar but with Andre Onana at full stretch, the Cameroon international keeper was unable to prevent Mateta from turning the bouncing ball into an empty net.

Mateta took his Premier League tally to 10 for the season – and six in five games – when he tapped home Daniel Munoz’s low cross in the final minute.

