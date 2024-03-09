Maternal/Newborn Health: Presidency Tasks Sokoto Govt On Homegrown Solutions

In renewed efforts to ensure sustainable improvement in maternal and newborn health outcomes in Sokoto State, Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas, has called on the Sokoto State government to implement homegrown solutions to reduce the number of deaths in the state.

Anas who made the call while briefing the media at the Acceleration of Reduction of Maternal and Newborn Deaths to the Governor of Sokoto, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, also harped on the need for the highest level of political commitment to accelerate the reduction of maternal and newborn deaths.

The Special Adviser to the President noted that it had been proven that the majority of the deaths associated with pregnancy, childbirth and post-delivery as well as deaths related to newborns were preventable by almost 90% of simple health interventions.

She said: “Lead as the Chief Advocate and Champion for the State and Explore actions of key drivers and social determinants of plus root causes associated with high maternal and newborn deaths in the State.

According to her, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to improving access to health care in Nigeria was the drive behind his endorsement of eight (8) priority areas as recommended by the Presidential Advisory Council(PAC) on Health, to reform the health sector for better performance and a major contributor to National Development and Job creation.

“This Presidential initiative on Acceleration of Reduction of Maternal Deaths is critical and integral towards the attainment of our UHC aspirations of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

“Sokoto is one of the few states selected to focus on the Accelerating Reduction of Maternal Newborn Deaths project. “It is a quick win to attain UHC and strengthens HSS, Improves physical and mental wellbeing and productivity of individuals, families and communities and also a political score that is palpable and demonstrable within the shortest period.”

“It is a two-prong approach that focuses on State Led and Homegrown solutions. Explore local contexts, existing strengthens, key social-cultural determinants, and use deployment of home-grown solutions for sustainable health outcomes.” She added.