Maternal Mortality Statistics: NIMR Advocates Coroner System, Law

Share

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) has advocated a coroner system or law to determine the rate of maternal mortality in the country, saying carrying out postmortem has become imperative to reduce the rate of maternal deaths.

Director-General of the Institute, Prof Oladapo Obafunwa, who made the call on Tuesday, during the May edition of the institute’s media chat, said it was high time Nigerian government promulgated coroner law that would encourage autopsy of postmortem on maternalrelated deaths in hospitals and health facilities across the nation.

Obafunwa, who stated that there was no viable statistics or data in the country on maternal mortality, explained that the only way that such statistics could be obtained is through a coroner law.

This was even as he also pointed out that the country should adopt a coroner system to obtain actual statistics, since the existing coroner system of Lagos State is not a universal law for other states of the federation.

“Do we have accurate data or statistics on maternal death in the country today? We can only have such statistics to get the coroner law or system in place, the coroner law in Lagos is not universal for use in other states,” the DG added.

Obafunwa, a Professor of Forensic Pathology, however, stressed that investi gating the rate of maternal mortality could not be taken by NIMR, but by the government through the establishment of a coroner policy in hospitals.

Share