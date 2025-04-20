Maternal Mortality: Ebonyi, World Bank Collaborate On Stronger PHCs

Share

The Ebonyi State Government in collaboration with Impact Project (World Bank Assisted) recently, organised a One-Day stakeholders engagement meeting geared toward effective Primary Health Care Service delivery in the state.

The engagement meeting, among other issues, was initiated to seek stronger partnership between key stakeholders and government in implementing and sustaining strategic programmes brought by Impact Project, aimed at strengthening health services and reduction of preventable deaths among pregnant mothers.

The theme of the event was, “Strengthening of Primary Healthcare Service Delivery in Ebonyi State.”

The event had in attendance members of the State Executive Council, council chairmen, traditional rulers, Town Union leaders, stakeholders, Leaders of Thought and ward coordinators.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to Governor Francis Nwifuru on Primary Health, Dr Sabinus Nwibo, said the stakeholders’ parley was aimed at charting a way forward in curbing maternal mortality and morbidity in the state.

He stressed the need for collaboration among major stakeholders in the health sector to translate into reality the health policies initiated by Governor Nwifuru’s administration.

Nwibo highlighted major interventions Impact Project has brought to the state, especially at the local government levels, where primary health care centres were being revitalised.

This include provision of mobility aids to health workers, recruitment of 328 skilled birth attendants and provision of other facilities that have significantly improved healthcare delivery.

Addressing the participants, the State Chairman of ALGON, Prince Chinedu Uburu, represented by Hon Chima Ekumankanma, acknowledged the contributions of Impact Projects in various primary health centres in the state.

He pledged to support health initiatives of Governor Francis Nwifuru to improve health care.

“We will ensure that no woman dies while giving birth. The government has invested so much in the health sector, education and other areas of people’s needs.”

According to him: “The council chairman and stakeholders would always support the health initiatives of Governor Francis Nwifuru to achieve improved healthcare.”

Earlier in a lecture, the State Project Manager of Impact Project, Mr Patrick Njoku, highlighted key factors that contribute to pregnancy related deaths.

The Project Manager called for improved coordination and collaboration to enforce the ban on traditional birth attendants from conducting deliveries.

Njoku emphasised that regular use of mosquito nets would prevent Malaria infections.

“Impact is trying to get everybody together to alert us that everybody is a stakeholder in health business. It will need all of us to address the problem”

In his response, the traditional ruler of Ebuwana Edda Autonomous Community, Eze Charles Azu Anya, commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for prioritising health needs of the people.

The royal father promised to encourage pregnant mothers to avail themselves of government approved hospitals for safe delivery.

Goodwill messages were received from Mrs Eucharia Ugwu, a representative of National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

