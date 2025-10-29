Maternal Mortality: Ebonyi Gov Enrol 10,000 Pregnant Women Into Health Insurance

No fewer than 10,000 pregnant women in Ebonyi State have been enrolled free into the State Health Insurance Scheme.

The wife of the Governor, Mrs Maudline Nwifuru, made this assertion in Abakaliki on Wednesday during the flag-off of the event held at the Women Development Centre, Abakaliki.

The event which was organized by the State Health Insurance Agency (EBSHIA), in partnership with the pet project of the 1st lady named Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Persons (BERWO).

The wife of the Governor said that the intervention, spearheaded through a strong collaboration between BERWO Foundation and EBSHIA was a health and social protection effort.

According to her, “the enrollment ensures that every enrolled woman receives antenatal care, delivery services, postnatal care, and emergency medical attention, all fully covered under the state health insurance plan”

“Today marks the flag-off ceremony of the enrollment of 10,000 pregnant women into the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Scheme (EBSHIS) by BERWO Foundation”

“We are expanding the circle of care, which enrols 10,000 pregnant women across the 171 wards of Ebonyi State, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no mother dies while giving life and no child is denied a chance to live healthy because of poverty”

She encouraged the women to make full use of the opportunity and ensure that they register, attend antenatal appointments.

Earlier in a remark, the Executive Secretary of the State Health Insurance Agency, Dr Divine Igwe, said the initiative aligned with the Universal Health Coverage and equally the Charter of Needs mantra of the Governor Francis Nwifuru administration.

Dr Igwe said that over 4, 098 persons, comprising women and, elderly, have earlier been enrolled into the health insurance scheme.

The Executive Secretary assured that the enrollees will be tracked to ensure that they obtain safe delivery.

Goodwill messages were received from Development Partners, Professor Odira Ekezie of the Field Intelligence Office, Mr Toochukwu Ibe of B-Square Pharmaceuticals and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), among others.

The event had in attendance the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Moses Ekuma, members of the State Traditional Rulers Council, Board Members of EBSHIA and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), among others.