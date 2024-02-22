Maternal Mortality; 40,000 Women Died Annually – NGO

The approximate number of annual maternal deaths in Nigeria stands at 40,000, while the maternal mortality ratio is 512 per 100,000 live births.

The Training & Advocacy Lead of “The Challenge Initiative (TCI), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Mr Onche Odeh revealed this during the training of Media Personnel, Social media influencers, and MDA Officials on Media Advocacy for Family Planning in Yola the Adamawa State Capital”.

According to Odeh, the National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) of 2018, also indicates that the total fertility rate in women in Nigeria died due to lack of family planning, pregnancy or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy.

He called on governments at all levels to scale up high impact on family planning, adolescent youth and sexual reproductive health approaches in the rural poor areas.

He lamented the percentage of Women of reproductive age who are currently using or whose partner is using some of the contraceptive methods without proper counselling and awareness.

Mr Odeh further explained that the goal of “The Challenge Initiative is aimed at increasing capabilities of State Governments to implement effective family planning programme leading to increase use of modern contraceptive methods among women aged 15 to 49 years”.

Also speaking, the Principal Midwife Officer who is also the family planning master trainer, State Ministry of Health, Mrs Evelyn John appreciates the efforts of the Initiative in bringing awareness to the doorsteps of the people and calls women to avail themselves in the modern methodologies of family planning.

She advised that family planning helps in preventing unwanted pregnancy and spacing the number of children the family wants to have.

Family Planning according to her give the mothers the opportunity to rest, regain their health and strength and avoid complications during and after each pregnancy as well as having healthy children against the myths and misconceptions of family planning methods especially as it affects cultural and religious contexts.

Speaking with journalists in Jambuttu Health Centre, Mrs Amina Yusuf applauded the efforts of the service provider has boosted women’s awareness and made women embrace family planning.