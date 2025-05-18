Maternal Health: Gov’s Wife Flags Off ‘Baby Shower Initiative’

Share

The Wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs. Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru has inaugurated the “Baby Shower Initiative/Maternity Day,” a health‑focused programme designed to support pregnant and nursing mothers across the state.

Speaking to an audience of nursing mothers and health professionals, Mrs. Nwifuru described the event as “a demonstration of love for the women who carry the future of our society.”

She explained that the initiative is a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Health and her flagship project, Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Persons (BERWO) Foundation.

“BERWO Foundation focuses on giving mothers access to maternal care, health education, and basic necessities,” she said.

“Today is a day of celebration, commitment, and love for the women who ensure the continuity of our great state.”

Mrs. Nwifuru emphasised that the Baby Shower Initiative is more than gift‑giving: it is an ongoing pledge of support to pregnant and nursing mothers.

“Women should attend their antenatal and postnatal appointments, follow medical advice, and prioritise their health. No woman should die in childbirth,” she stressed.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Moses Ekuma, outlined the programme’s goals: to encourage pregnant women to register for antenatal care at primary healthcare centres and general hospitals, ensure facility‑based deliveries, and achieve full immunisation for their children. “More than 4,000 pregnant women and 300 sickle‑cell warriors have already been enrolled in the State’s Health Insurance Scheme,” he added.

Professor Nkechi Echiagu, Team Lead of BERWO Foundation, said the initiative targets 17,000 women at 171 selected primary healthcare centres statewide.

“We aim to reach those still relying on traditional birth attendants and encourage them to embrace formal healthcare services,” she noted.

The event culminated in the distribution of essential baby items to pregnant women and new mothers, reinforcing the state’s commitment to maternal and child health.

