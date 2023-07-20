Maternal Diet Could Reduce Childhood Asthma Risk – Study

New research from QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute has shown that a high-fibre diet in breastfeeding mothers could potentially protect infants from serious respiratory conditions such as asthma.

In a preclinical study published in ‘Immunity’, researchers demonstrated that a diet rich in fibre helped reduce the risk of babies developing severe lower respiratory infections (sLRIs), which can predispose the infant to chronic lung diseases.

LRTIs are infections that affect the airways (below the level of the larynx), including the trachea and the alveolar sacs. The early results could lead to improved guidance for breastfeeding mothers, along with modifying baby formula to have a similar protective effect, reported ‘Medical Xpress’.

Senior researcher, Associate Professor Simon Phipps said the study’s finding was significant because it suggested diet affected the health of a mother’s breast- milk, which was key to triggering a baby’s immune resistance to sLRIs.