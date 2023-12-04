Maternal, Child Mortality: Group Empowers Pregnant Women To Access ANC Services In A’Ibom

A community-based non-governmental organization based in Akwa Ibom State under the auspices of Antof Rural Resource Development Centre (ARRDEC) has said it has provided incentives including Ante natal fee, transportation fares and routine drugs to pregnant women to access ANC services at primary health care centres in Akwa Ibom State

This was disclosed during the

Close-out ceremony 2023 of Healthy Mother, Healthy Child Project held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday.

The programme was successfully carried in the state in partnership with and support of the TY Danjuma Foundation.

The Programme Manager of the organization, Elizabeth Adebanjo, while giving an overview of the 2023 Heathy Mother, Healthy Child Project, called on pregnant women to key into the project in order to save lives.

She listed the factors contributing to maternal and child mortality in Akwa Ibom State to include “delay among pregnant women in taking decisions to go for Ante Natal Care, delay caused as a result of transportation as well as delay bordering on health facility itself or the workers”

Chairman, board of ARRDEC, Utin Ntofon, in his brief remarks described the “healthy mother, healthy child project” as a very lofty programme which has contributed in saving many lives – both mothers and babies.

“This is a very lofty project, of all the projects we have done in the past 22 years. i don’t see any project that has touched my heart as this.

“I have followed my ARRDEC team to all the local governments that we have projects, i have stayed with them and others and i can say that we have reached the hard-to- reach communities of Akwa Ibom State”

He commended TY Danjuma Foundation for its support to successfully carried out the project in the state.

Speaking during the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of TY Danjuma Foundation, Mr Gimba Forje who was represented by an3 officer of the Foundation, Mr Francis Adoga, said that the Foundation is commitment towards ensuring massive reduction in maternal and child mortality rates throughout the country.

While commending ARRDEC for its partnership and collaboration to save lives and improve livelihood, Forje said that the Foundation’s mission is to see that there is a massive reduction of maternal and child mortality rates across the country.

His words “TY Danjuma Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life of Nigerians in general. Specifically, it has also invested huge amount of money in maternal and child health.

“Our mission is to see a reduction of maternal and child mortality in Nigeria. The project we have in Akwa Ibom State is one of the many we have in various states of Nigeria”

Health Programme Officer of the Foundation, Eucharia Abua, expressed satisfaction with ARRDEC ,the Akwa Ibom State Government and the various stakesholders for partnering with the Foundation to achieve its mission.