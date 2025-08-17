Maternal Advantage, Cultural, Emotional, Other Factors Shaping Children’s Care Preference In Parents’ Old Age (I)

It was at the 2025 International Day of Fathers celebration, where I served as a guest speaker for an event organized by an organization – themed “Thriving Fathers Through It All.” The discussion centered on the silent struggles fathers endure; financial pressures, emotional labour, and societal expectations, yet striving to provide for their families.

One recurring question raised by every four out of five fathers during the Q&A session, dominated the environment in the room: “Despite our sacrifices, why do our children prioritise caring only for their mothers in old age, leaving us neglected?” A poignant testimony came from another father in the gathering, who noted that in his estate where he lives, in May 2025 monthly meeting, women now outnumbered men in attendance as landlords—not as representatives.

His observation was met with a stunned silence. These fathers voiced a painful truth; their reality: children, even in adulthood, often direct their love, attention, and resources disproportionately toward mothers, leaving many aging fathers to grapple with isolation and declining health.

Driving home that evening after the session, I couldn’t shake the weight of their collective anguish. Determined to investigate further, I launched a survey targeting men aged 55–70, distributed via Google Forms. Of the 100 recipients, 70 responded, and among them, 50 affirmed a troubling pattern: fathers, they argued, face shorter life expectancies than mothers due to inadequate care in old age. While this preliminary data I gathered was limited in demography, it underscored a broader, understudied crisis, the paternal mortality gap.

This article seeks to interrogate that gap, examining cultural biases, emotional dynamics, and structural inequities that leave fathers vulnerable. By bridging lived experiences with empirical research, this work challenges the assumption that maternal advantage in elder care is inevitable, and asks what it costs fathers, families, and societies when it goes unaddressed.

Maternal advantage is the edge mothers hold over fathers in securing stronger bonds and greater care from their children in old age, often rooted in early nurturing roles, cultural expectations, and emotional intimacy built over a lifetime.

As populations age globally, understanding children’s preferences for parental caregiving becomes increasingly important. Research suggests a persistent “maternal advantage,” where adult children are more likely to provide care for aging mothers than fathers. This article explores the cultural, emotional, and social factors influencing these caregiving preferences. Drawing on interdisciplinary perspectives from sociology, psychology, and gerontology, I examine how gendered caregiving norms, emotional bonds, and structural constraints shape care decisions. I argue that the maternal advantage is not merely a product of gendered role expectations but is also reinforced by early-life attachment dynamics, societal perceptions of caregiving as “women’s work,” and differential emotional labor between mothers and fathers. The findings highlight the need for policies that address gendered caregiving disparities while supporting diverse family structures.

Empirical evidence from Nigeria and other African contexts suggests a consistent, though sometimes nuanced, pattern in which older mothers receive more care and support from their adult children than older fathers, a phenomenon that can be described as the maternal advantage. In a research entitled; “A Gender differences in the care, support and expressed satisfaction among older persons in Lagos State”, by Ajiboye Olanrewaju, Soyombo Omololu, Atere, and Adewole Akinyemi in 2012, published in the European Scientific Journal, revealed a large community survey of 1,200 older persons in Lagos State found that over half (53.3%) reported regular visitation by adult children, with gender differences emerging in the perception of care quality.

Among female respondents, 31.8% described themselves as “highly satisfied” with the support they received compared to none of the male respondents, while 68.2% of women reported being “satisfied” versus 93.1% of men. Although men’s satisfaction levels were numerically higher in the “satisfied” category, the complete absence of “highly satisfied” males suggest a qualitative difference in how care is experienced. Multivariate analysis in the same study identified gender, regular visits by children, and financial assistance as significant predictors of care satisfaction, underscoring the centrality of intergenerational contact and support in shaping older persons’ well-being. Complementing this, earlier Nigerian research noted that adult children “more frequently” provide support to mothers than to fathers, with daughters particularly inclined toward maternal caregiving—an observation embedded in the cultural fabric of Yoruba society.

Further findings reveal that maternal advantage is reinforced by cultural norms and family structures that prioritize close mother–child bonds from early life. In many Nigerian households, mothers take on the primary caregiving role during a child’s formative years—feeding, nurturing, and managing the day-to-day emotional climate of the home. Fathers, by contrast, are often culturally cast as providers and disciplinarians, with their relationship to children mediated through authority and provision rather than sustained emotional intimacy. Over decades, this pattern nurtures a sense of emotional indebtedness and personal loyalty toward mothers, which later translates into more frequent visits, financial transfers, and physical care in old age. Part II of this article will touch suggested strategies parent coaches and family life practitioners can adapt to bridge this gap.