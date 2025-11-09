Match Hip Hop Style In Durags

If you belong to the group of men, young or middle aged, that love the hip hop style, then you must know a thing or two about Durag.

The dictionary described ‘Durag’ as a close-fitting headscarf, worn especially by AfricanAmerican men. This hippy head scarf is purely a foreign street style accessory.

American music stars like Nelly, Ja Rule, Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Notorious BIG and many others pioneered Durags.

These rap and R&B music legends made Durags a hip hop piece Nigerian music stars like Davido, Adekunle Gold, Wizkid, Charles Okocha, Kizz Daniel and even fashion lovers have also looked savvy in Durags, once in a while.

It’s a piece you wear to music shows, to the movies, costume parties or any casual outing because durags are strictly informal accessories.

Best paired with jeans, t-shirts, and sometimes with semi-formal suits. Some men use Durags to protect their hair in certain weather, others wear it when they want to switch their style.

Other than that, it’s just another fashion piece to try out while getting adventurous with your fashion.