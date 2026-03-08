Eagles goalkeeper off match-fixing allegations Tanzanian club Singida Black Stars SC have cleared Super Eagles goalkeeper, Amas Obasogie, of match-fixing allegations following an internal investigation into his performances in recent matches, Soccernet.ng reports.

The club also confirmed that Obasogie’s three month suspension has been lifted after investigators found no evidence linking the Super Eagles shot stopper to any form of match manipulation.

In an official statement signed by the club’s Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Kassano, Singida Black Stars revealed that the investigation began after concerns were raised by fans, stakeholders, and club officials over a series of mistakes made by the goalkeeper in recent games.

According to the club, those concerns prompted the disciplinary committee to open a preliminary investigation into reports that suggested suspicious play.

After reviewing the incidents and considering Obasogie’s defence, the club concluded that the errors which triggered suspicion were simply technical mistakes during matches.

Singida Black Stars also disclosed that Obasogie apologised for the situations that led to the controversy and promised to improve his performances moving forward.

Following the outcome of the investigation, the Tanzanian club confirmed that the earlier decision to suspend the Nigerian goalkeeper for three months has been reversed.