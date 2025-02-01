Matawalle’s Warning To Amachi Act Of Intimidation – APC Chieftain

Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has condemned the warning by the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammed Matawalle, to the former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, saying it was an act of intimidation.

Eze in a statement issued on Saturday said that rather than warn Amaechi for attempting to salvage Nigeria’s fledgling democracy, Matawalle should focus on fighting the hydra-headed security challenges confronting the country.

Amaechi who spoke at a recent conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy, and Development in Abuja, had declared that Nigerian politicians must “Steal, maim, and kill” to remain in power.

Eze said it was sad, demeaning and unfortunate for the Minister to warn Amaechi for speaking candidly as a statesman who wants the current administration to address the challenges before the country.

Eze added, “If not for the political ingenuity, sagacity, vision, and determination of Amaechi and few other progressives, there would not have been anything called the APC.

“It is the height of insensitivity and sycophancy for Matawalle, who never knew how the APC was midwife, to stand today to hurl invectives and warning on masterminds of the emergence of APC, through which he is appointed a Minister today….

“In a democratic political system, citizens have the fundamental rights to freely add their voices to a national discourse towards purposeful and people-oriented governance.

“So, attempting to stifle dissent voices through beer parlour warning, carefully choreographed to intimidate citizens is, to say the least, most reprehensive and insensitive of Matawalle.

“Any political system that cages her citizens from expressing their opinions, engaging in debates, and seeing policies implemented for the country’s advancement is doomed.

“The way the present leaders of APC and her government are attempting to reduce Nigeria to an inglorious and regrettable political system will be highly resisted as that was not part of our dreams and vision towards the formation of APC in the first place, Eze stated.

Eze reminded Matawalle that presently, there is a high-level wave of armed banditry and kidnapping in his home State of Zamfara, just like other parts of North Western Nigeria, which requires his intervention as Defence Minister.

