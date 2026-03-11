Matawalle Welcomes Gov Lawal To APC, Calls For Unity Against Insecurity

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has welcomed Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Matawalle described the development as a significant moment for Zamfara and Nigeria’s political scene.

He said the entry of Governor Lawal into the APC is an opportunity for unity and collective action to tackle insecurity facing Zamfara State.

He noted that the state requires the commitment of all stakeholders to address insecurity while working together to actualize the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, Governor Lawal’s decision to join the APC represents a political reunion and a step toward building bridges across political divides for the benefit of citizens.

“Governor Dauda is now part of a progressive family. Therefore, we warmly welcome him into this fold so that we can support him and work together with all our strengths to ensure a more secure, safe, and prosperous Zamfara State.

His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has shown us that politics is not war; rather, it is the art of building bridges across rivers of difference. For me, this is a political reunion with my friend and brother. We are a family united by the shared belief that Nigeria can, and must, work for all citizens,” he said.

The minister also commended President Tinubu’s approach to politics, describing it as one focused on collaboration rather than conflict.

It will be recalled that Governor Lawal joined the APC on Saturday, 7 March, 2026 alongside his deputy and other state officials.