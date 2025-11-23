New Telegraph

November 23, 2025
November 23, 2025
Matawalle Visits Troops In Zuru To Boost Morale

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has paid an unscheduled visit to military locations under ongoing operations in the Zuru Emirate of Kebbi State.

According to a security source, the visit was aimed at assessing the operational efficiency of the FANSAN Yamma troops, who are reportedly making significant advances into high-density areas targeted by armed groups.

Sources also indicated that bandits are currently holding kidnapped schoolchildren from Maga in a hideout within the Zuru Emirate, heightening the urgency of ongoing operations.

It was further gathered that the minister held a discreet meeting with some of the commanding officers leading the rescue efforts. Matawalle was said to have entered Zuru quietly on Saturday morning alongside senior military officers, after which he proceeded to visit soldiers on the frontlines to boost their morale.

The visit followed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive instructing the minister to relocate to Kebbi State to fast-track the rescue mission for the abducted Maga schoolchildren.

Matawalle has assured that a systematic and coordinated operation is underway to secure the safe release of the children. He also urged residents to support the security agencies as they work to combat all forms of criminal activity in the region.

