Matawalle To Reclaim His Zamfara Mandate – APC Vice Chair

Garba Muhammad Datti, the Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North West, has said former Zamfara State Governor and current Minister for Defence, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, will soon reclaim his stolen mandate.

New Telegraph had on Friday reported that the Appeal Court sacked Governor Dauda Lawal of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and called for a rerun in three local government areas.

Speaking on the development, Datti said Friday’s appeal court judgment gives confidence and fosters hope for a favourable outcome at the Apex Court.

Malam Musa Mailafiya Mada, APC Zonal Publicity Secretary (North West), in a statement, said the National Vice Chairman North West, Garba Muhammad Datti, also praised Matawalle over his resounding victory, describing it as a crucial step toward reclaiming his mandate.

The victory, according to him, vindicates the ruling party’s challenge to PDP’s triumph at the tribunal.

He explained that the appeal court’s position that the tribunal failed to properly evaluate the evidence and that the appellants presented credible evidence speaks volumes to their conviction that the court is the last hope of the common man.