Matawalle: Tinubu Not Political Liability To Northern Nigeria

Contrary to the news making rounds, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has dismissed claims suggesting that President Bola Tinubu is a political liability to Northern Nigeria.

Speaking in a statement issued issued on Thursday by Ibrahim Goga, his Special Assistant on Political Affairs, the former Governor of Zamfara State described such narratives as baseless and politically motivated.

According to the Minister, Matawalle declared President Tinubu as an asset to the North and the nation, citing the administration’s strides in security, infrastructure, and national unity.

He accused certain political elite of sponsoring misinformation to cover up their past failures and their exclusion from the current Federal Government’s strategic appointments.

Matawalle praised the Tinubu-led administration’s security efforts, particularly Operation Fansan Yamma, which he said has resulted in the neutralisation of over 65 notorious bandit leaders and the destruction of 200 terrorist camps.

Matawalle highlighted the ongoing federal infrastructure projects, including the Zaria-Gusau-Talata Mafara-Sokoto expressway and the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway, as evidence of Tinubu’s commitment to the North’s development.

The Minister urged Northerners not to fall for divisive rhetoric but to stand united behind the President in pursuit of peace, development, and a secure future.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated an uncommon commitment to addressing the challenges facing our region.

“Those attacking him with propaganda are only seeking relevance after failing to secure their political future.

“These individuals had the opportunity to lead but left no meaningful legacy. Today, they parade themselves as defenders of the people, using falsehoods and crocodile tears to win sympathy.

“Our security forces, backed by the President’s proactive strategies, have recorded remarkable successes.

“This Easter and Ramadan season were among the most peaceful in years for many northern communities.

“These projects were abandoned for years, but President Tinubu has revived them. Critics deliberately ignore these achievements because they do not serve their narrative.

“We must be part of the solution, not the problem. The North stands to gain more through unity and support for a working leadership.” he concluded.

