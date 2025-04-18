Matawalle: Tinubu Is Asset, Not Liability To North

Share

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu is a political liability to Northern Nigeria.

Matawalle asserted that the President remains committed to addressing the region’s challenges before the end of his first tenure in 2027.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Politics, Ibrahim Danmaliki Gidan Goga, the Minister strongly defended President Tinubu, stating that Nigeria’s democracy is more stable under his leadership.

Matawalle attributed the criticism to individuals seeking political relevance through propaganda.

“Our people in the North are wise enough not to be misled by those who failed to make an impact while in power and now resort to mischief,” he said.

He emphasized the need for unity and support for President Tinubu, particularly in the fight against insecurity in the region.

“We must not allow ourselves to be manipulated into becoming part of the problem. Instead, we must rally behind the President to ensure lasting peace and development in the North,” he noted.

Matawalle accused certain political elites of circulating misinformation due to their frustration over being excluded from political appointments.

“These individuals are not to be trusted with our future. When given the mandate in the past, they squandered it, and now they blame others for their failures,” he recalled.

He lauded President Tinubu’s commitment to restoring peace and improving infrastructure in the North, citing the success of Operation FANSAR YAMMA and other security efforts.

“Our gallant military and police forces, supported by the President’s strategy, have recorded breakthroughs against criminal elements.

“Over 65 known dangerous bandit leaders were eliminated, and as a result, hundreds of their foot soldiers were killed and 200 camps destroyed within a short period,” he said.

Matawalle also criticized some Federal government detractors for what he described as unjustified and hypocritical attacks.

He queried, “Where were they when our people were being killed and displaced by bandits? Instead of providing solutions, succour, and support—or even visiting affected communities—they enjoyed luxury over sympathy.

“Now, they go around shedding crocodile tears to gain cheap popularity behind people they once abandoned.”

According to Matawalle, part of President Tinubu’s effort is focused on building a prosperous, united nation.

He highlighted the peaceful Ramadan and Sallah celebrations across many parts of the North, attributing the development to improved security under Tinubu’s leadership.

“There were significantly fewer reports of bandit attacks and kidnappings. People were reported going about their businesses in many states during the blessed month. This shows the President’s efforts are working, yet his critics remain silent on these successes,” he said.

The Minister also pointed to significant progress in infrastructure development, including the ongoing multi-billion naira Zaria–Gusau–Talata Mafara–Sokoto expressway and the re-awarded Abuja–Kaduna–Kano highway, among other federal government projects in the North.

“These are major projects that were either ignored or abandoned for years. Now, they are being revived and executed under President Tinubu. Yet, some elites are bent on ignoring these achievements to paint a negative picture,” he added.

Matawalle reassured Nigerians especially Northerners that President Tinubu remains committed to ensuring peace, development, and a secure future for all.

