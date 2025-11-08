Matawalle Sets To Visit Zamfara – APC 

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that former Governor and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, will on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

The visit would also be extended to study the current situation in the state, as insecurity is fast subsiding to the barest minimum, and to assess the immediate demands of troops deployed to the state.

“It is also aimed at seeking more support from the host communities in efforts to strengthen the Civil-Military relationship for the consolidation of victory against the criminals.

“It is recently noted that the incessant assaults on bandits by the troops and airstrikes could no longer give chance for them to breathe, which made their dismantled enclaves and the bushes hell for their regrouping and nasty operations”.

In a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yusuf Idris, said the party under the leadership of Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani is communicating to all party members, supporters, and admirers to turn out in mass to welcome the Honourable Minister.

“On arrival, the august visitor will meet with the party members to be supported by all former Governors, Deputy Governors and other leaders at his residence in Gusau.

On the next day, Friday, the party leaders will lead a stakeholders meeting at the state APC state Secretariat, while on Saturday, 15th November 2025, the Honourable Minister will proceed to his hometown of Maradun to continue meeting with party and family members.

“While we seek the full cooperation of security agencies for a smooth outing, we strongly implore our members and supporters to, as usual, be law-abiding and of good conduct throughout the outlined programme and beyond.

“Be warned also that no weapon of any type is allowed to be carried by anyone; therefore, be watchful against spoilers who may seize the opportunity to bring a negative impact on the visit”.