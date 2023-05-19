New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
Matawalle Reveals How EFCC Chairman, Bawa Demands $2m Bribe From Him

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has claimed that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa asked him to pay a whopping sum of $2 million as a bribe.

The Governor who has been in the news for fraud allegations made this claim on Friday amid growing tensions between the governor and the anti-graft agency in recent times.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday reported that Governor Matawalle called for Bawa’s resignation, saying he had questions to answer on corruption.

Reacting to the call on Thursday, the EFCC Chairman said he had nothing to hide and asked Matawalle to petition appropriate authorities if he had any evidence against him.

But in an interview with the BBC Hausa, the governor insisted that Bawa could not be trusted.

“It is not just to always blame governors. It is not only governors who have treasury, the federal government also has.

“What does the EFCC boss do to them? As he is claiming he has evidence on governors, let him show the world evidence of those at the federal level.

“If he exits office, people will surely know he is not an honest person. I have evidence against him. Let him vacate the office, I am telling you within 10 seconds probably more than 200 people will bring evidence of the bribe he collected from them.

“He knows what he requested from me but I declined.

“He requested a bribe of $2 million from me and I have evidence of this. He knows the house we met, he invited me and told me the conditions. He told me governors were going to his office but I did not.

“If I don’t have evidence, I won’t say this.”

Contacted for a reaction, Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the anti-graft agency, said he had not seen the story so he could not respond.

