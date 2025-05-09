Matawalle Mourns Chief Imam, Others Killed By Bandits In Zamfara

Share

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has expressed deep sorrow over the brutal killing of the Chief Imam of Maru Juma’at Mosque, Alkali Salihu Suleiman, and his two children by armed bandits.

In a condolence message delivered on his behalf by the Secretary of the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, the Minister described the attack as a tragic and unacceptable escalation in the wave of banditry plaguing the region.

According to a statement issued by the APC State Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, Matawalle prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased’s shortcomings and for strength for the bereaved family and the people of Maru to bear the painful loss.

“The Minister lamented the growing trend of targeting religious leaders, a deeply disturbing development in the insecurity confronting the state,” the statement read.

“As Minister of State for Defence and APC leader in Zamfara, Dr. Matawalle reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to intensifying military operations aimed at ending the scourge of banditry in the North West.”

Matawalle assured that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the Ministry of Defence is fully equipped and prepared to eliminate criminal elements threatening peace in the region.

He emphasized that the security agencies have received all necessary resources and support to restore stability and ensure the safety of lives and property.

Calling for collective action, the Minister urged citizens to provide timely and accurate intelligence to security forces, noting that security is a shared responsibility that transcends political and religious affiliations.

To support the bereaved family, Matawalle donated ₦5 million, along with ten bags of rice, ten cartons of spaghetti, and ten cartons of macaroni.

Receiving the condolence delegation, a representative of the deceased family and Emir of Maru, Abubakar Gado Maigari, expressed profound gratitude to the Minister for his continued empathy and support for the people of Zamfara.

He prayed for divine guidance and protection for Matawalle in the discharge of his national duties.

