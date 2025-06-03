Matawalle Lauds Navy Over Relentless Battle Against Maritime Crime

Share

The Minister of State, Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle has lauded the Nigerian Navy’s relentless efforts against piracy, oil theft and maritime crime.

The Minister gave the commendation during the 2025 Ceremonial Sunset/Dinner to mark the Nigerian Navy’s 69th anniversary celebration held at the Admiralty Conference hall of the Naval Dockyard Limited, Victoria Island Lagos.

He said: “Tonight, we celebrate more than an anniversary. We honour a legacy, a legacy marked by the Nigerian Navy’s relentless efforts against piracy, oil theft, and maritime crime.

“The Nigerian Navy stands as an unwavering sentinel entrusted with the duty of safeguarding our nation’s maritime domain, a domain teeming with strategic resources that fuel our economy and define our national destiny.

“For 69 years, the service has epitomised vigilance, resilience, and patriotism in an era where our economies cling to the security of our waters.

“The Nigerian Navy emerged not merely as a defender, but as an indispensable guardian of Nigerian prosperity.

“It is worthwhile investment to encourage the Navy and others to guarantee our economy’s wellbeing within the context of the prevailing national government’s efforts to revamp and reposition our economy and the well-being of our people.

“A crusade that has restored hope to our coastal community and the stability to our vital waterways. Your officers and rating in synergy with sister service and international allies have forged peace in one surveillance region.

“This triumph is not Nigerian Navy’s alone. It is a peace that championed a national coalition of purpose, a coalition where unity is our compass and security our horizon.

“I must commend the untiring effort of the Nigerian Navy, which has seen to the reduction of oil resources theft, violent crime, and other illegality in the nation’s maritime domain.”

In his good will message, the Chairman Senate Committee on Navy, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, said, “Your assignments in some communities without any doubt is quite important because within the process of irresponsibility lies the wealth of the nation, you can therefore say without mincing words that no navy no Nigeria.

“We will continue to protect the interest of the Nigerian Navy. I can tell you this without any fear that the instruction of Mr. President is that anything that has to do with the military takes priority over and above everything and so if there is anything the current budget is going to support by means of priority it is the activity of the Nigerian Navy.”

