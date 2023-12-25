Matawalle Facilitates Payment Of Troops’ December Salaries

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has facilitated the payment of troops’ December salaries, according to a statement signed on Monday by the ministry’s spokesperson, Henshaw Ogubike.

Having recognised the effect that the non-payment of salaries will have on the fighting forces’ morale, the minister “engaged in collaborative efforts with the Accountant-General of the Federation and the AGF partnered effectively with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to expedite the resolution of the salary payment delay. Contrary to some reports, we can confirm that payments have commenced”.

While wishing them a joyful celebration, the former Zamfara State Governor expressed the hope that “the payment will boost your morale to carry on your constitutional duty of protecting the nation”.

The Minister further assured of his readiness to “continually” use his good offices to promote the well-being of the Military.

“As the Minister of State for Defence, I am aware of the sacrifices made daily by our brave men and women of the Armed Forces in ensuring the safety and security of our nation.

“Your dedication, resilience and commitment to duty serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration to us all”, he said.