Matawalle Donates N5M, Foodstuffs To Emir of Gusau’s Family

The Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle has donated N5 million to the family of the late Emir of Gusau Alhaji Ibrahim Bello. Bello passed away in Abuja last week aged 71. Former Zamfara State governor, who is currently on a national assignment overseas, lamented his inability to attend the monarch’s burial in Gusau.

However, he sent a delegation assigned for the condolence led by former Deputy Governor Hassan Nasiha. Matawalle described the deceased as a leader of extraordinary qualities in handling his subjects and remained accessible to all during his reign.

Apart from the cash donation, the minister also gave the family 20 bags of rice, 10 bags of millet, 10 bags of maize, and 10 bags of guinea corn.

Receiving the delegation and the items on behalf of the family, the district head of Tsunami, Alhaji Mainasara Gusau, thanked the minister for the gesture describing it as a ‘generous’ gift which came timely in the palace’s time of grief. He said the Emirate will always remember Matawalle for his respect for the traditional council, especially during his time as governor.