Matawalle Denies Claiming Zamfara Security Depends On Him

The Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, has distanced himself from a report circulating on social media alleging that he said Zamfara State’s security initiative would not succeed without his involvement.

Matawalle described the report as a malicious fabrication aimed at damaging his reputation and undermining the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to address the nation’s security challenges.

He stated that he never granted any interview making such claims.

However, he reiterated his criticism of Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, over what he described as poor security strategy and a lack of cooperation with the Federal Government on coordinated measures to combat insecurity.

Matawalle, a former governor of the state, expressed concern that Governor Lawal has allegedly failed to involve him and other key stakeholders in designing solutions to the worsening security situation, which he noted has become a national concern.

According to his media aide, Ahmed Dan-Wudil, Matawalle said it was “regrettable” that the governor met only with the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru, without engaging him, despite being a serving Minister of State for Defence and a native of Zamfara.

“Everything should not be politicised. This is the time all hands should be on deck to tackle the security problems,” Matawalle stressed.

He also faulted the governor for allegedly directing security operatives to take certain actions in the state without proper coordination with Abuja, describing the move as a setback to broader security efforts.

Matawalle dismissed the controversial report as a sponsored attempt by certain groups to create political tension and instability in the state.

“As a stakeholder in national security management, there is no reason for me to sabotage the efforts of any state governor, least of all my own state where security challenges have worsened due to poor governance,” he added.

Matawalle reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to securing communities and ensuring that residents can safely return to abandoned farmlands, schools, and homes.

He further stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) remains dedicated to addressing the country’s challenges and will not be swayed by political distractions.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu’s focus on leadership, peace, security, and economic growth makes his reelection “assured.”