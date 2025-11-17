Matawalle Delivers Tinubu’s Message To Troops In Zamfara

…Vows to End Remnants of Bandits in Northwest

The Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has delivered a strong message from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA at the North-West Theatre Command Headquarters in Gusau, Zamfara State, charging them to completely eliminate the remaining remnants of bandits terrorising the region.

Speaking on Friday shortly after observing Juma’at prayers at the Command Mosque, Dr Matawalle conveyed President Tinubu’s deep appreciation for the troops’ patriotism, courage, and remarkable successes in decimating bandit formations across the Northwest.

“Mr. President specifically asked me to tell you that you have done exceedingly well,” he said.

“Most of the key bandit leaders and their foot soldiers have been neutralised through your gallant effort.

“What remains now are a few scattered elements, and the Commander-in-Chief has directed that these remnants must be wiped out completely.

“He assures you of every necessary support — logistics, equipment, welfare, and morale — to finish the job.”

Dr Matawalle, who was received on arrival by the Theatre Commander, Major-General Warrah Bello Idris, praised the troops for their resilience and professionalism, describing their sacrifices as the bedrock of the gradual return of peace to Zamfara and neighbouring states.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to providing all required resources, including enhanced welfare packages, modern platforms, and real-time intelligence, to sustain the momentum of the counter-insurgency campaign.

The Theatre Commander, Major-General Idris, welcomed the ministerial visit as a morale booster and a clear demonstration of President Tinubu’s personal interest in the welfare and operational success of troops in the Northwest.

During an operational briefing, the Minister was updated on recent successes, including the neutralisation of high-value targets and the reclamation of several communities previously under bandit control.

In a direct address to hundreds of officers and soldiers drawn up on the parade ground, Dr Matawalle charged them to remain vigilant, disciplined, and focused, stressing that total victory over banditry in the Northwest is now within reach.

“Your sacrifices will never be in vain. The President is proud of you, the nation is proud of you, and very soon, the people of this region will sleep with their two eyes closed,” he declared.

With the dry season operations intensifying, security analysts believe the renewed presidential backing and ministerial reassurance will galvanise troops towards delivering a decisive blow that will finally end the decade-long banditry scourge in Nigeria’s Northwest.