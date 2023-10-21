Matawalle Breaks Silence, Says I Didn’t Embezzle Zamfara Cargo Airport Fund

Bello Matawalle, the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, has refuted the claims that he embezzled billions of naira from the state’s shuttered Cargo Airport before handing over to his successor.

The current administration of Governor Dauda Lawal has charged the administration of Matawalle with embezzling public funds.

However, the former governor who spoke on Friday in a statement released by Ibrahim Dosara, the ex-Commissioner of Information said the charges against him were deliberate mischief and deceptive methods of his successor, via a statement released by Ibrahim Dosara, the former Commissioner of Information.

He said that the governor is an expert at deflecting criticism away from his callousness, shortcomings, and incapacity to keep his campaign pledges.

The statement read in part, ”The attention of the immediate past Government of Zamfara State under Hon (Dr) Bello Mohammed Matawllen Maradun MFR, has been drawn to a press statement issued by Governor Dauda Lawal Dare in which the Governor accuses the immediate past administration of former Gov Matawalle of embezzling public funds in billions.

“It is in response to this baseless and unfounded claim and allegation, and in order to put matters on record in their true perspective, that I wish to submit the following facts on the cargo Airport project contract:-The immediate past Government under Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun inherited the Cargo Airport Project from its predecessor. As the government is a continuous process, former Gov Matawalle saw the need to consider completing the project for its numerous benefits to the people of the state and beyond. I want to bring to the attention of the general public that it is only Zamfara State that has had no Airport of its own, up to the time of this press statement. “After due deliberations in council, it was agreed that the project be continued. As a follow-up to the state Executive Council’s resolution and decision on the project, contractors were invited to bid for the contract to execute the Cargo Airport Project. After reaching an agreement and in consultation with the Federal Airport Authority the Matawalle government immediately mobilized the contractors to the site to handle the project to its timely completion. “How can the former Gov being an honest and sincere great leader who saved the state government resources in this project, be accused of embezzlement of public funds in this project? “This is indeed, nothing but calculated mischief and diversionary tactics of Gov Dauda Lawal as he specialises in diverting people’s attention from his insensitivity, failure and inability to fulfil his campaign promises on tackling security concerns bedeviling the state immediately after his assumption of office. “This campaign of calumny embarked upon by Gov Lawal Dare cannot save him from the slumber of his administration. We therefore condemned in its entirety, this criminal way of governance. “It is a complete irresponsibility of the highest order by the Lawal Dare administration to divert people’s attention from his government incompetence, failure, lack of vision, mission and direction.” Rather than concentrating on massive drive and efforts towards finding lasting solutions to the lingering security concerns of the state, the Governor is now chasing wild goose in search of ways to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of the former Governor and his government.”