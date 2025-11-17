Matawalle Assures New Strategy To Combat Insecurity In Zamfara, Others

The Northern Elders Progressive Group has described President Bola Tinubu’s endorsement by citizens of Zamfara State as timely and encouraging for good governance.

In a statement signed by the group’s Coordinator, Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar, the elders praised the Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, for his vision in politics and efforts to end security challenges.

Abubakar commended Matawalle’s visit to Zamfara State, saying it has boosted stability and hope in the region.

He emphasized that military operations against bandits are crucial to ending insecurity, lauding Matawalle’s support for the military.

The group also praised the efforts of Operation Hadarin Daji (Operation Fansan Yamma) and appealed for continued support from President Tinubu to enhance operational facilities and boost troop morale.

They commended the President’s efforts in fighting banditry and insecurity, hoping for prioritisation of vulnerable areas.

The group endorsed the people’s decision in Zamfara to support President Tinubu’s efforts, citing the potential for improved security, peace, and economic development.

They also commended the gallant troops for their efforts in making lives safer through their operations against insecurity.