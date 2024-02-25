Masters in Mustard Yellow

Yellow is not for real men! So, they said until daring and dashing fashion savvy men started showing up at prestigious events looking dapper in mustard yellow.

At several red carpet events, male celebrities such as Uti Nwachukwu, Falz, Chris Attoh, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and many others shut critics up in mustard yellow suit. We call them the Mustard Masters.

When you think of colour blocking, Mustard Yellow jackets give you best option on how to take it to another level. These days, it not about who owns the colour but about who wears the colour better and how they piece it together.

These men will make you fall in love with Mustard Yellow suit. Take note of the different types of ties and how they were worn. They have the key on how to style your mustard into a red carpet master piece. Looking at the photographs will flood you with ideas.