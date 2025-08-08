Masterminds Productions Set For Debut Feature Film, Oronna: Spirit Of A Warrior

Masterminds Productions has announced the development of its debut feature film, ‘Oronna: Spirit of a Warrior’, a bold and culturally immersive historical epic inspired by the life and legend of the revered Yoruba warrior, Oronna of Ilaro.

Slated for theatrical release in the last quarter of 2026, ‘Oronna: Spirit of a Warrior’ is set to become one of Nollywood’s most ambitious and culturally resonant productions.

The film chronicles the journey of Anderson Cole, a rebellious CNN correspondent sent to Ilaro on what he assumes is a routine cultural assignment—only to uncover his bloodline ties to the legendary warrior Oronna, igniting a battle for identity and reawakening a forgotten legacy of valour, sacrifice, and destiny.

The film has received the royal blessing and full endorsement of His Royal Majesty, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle (MFR), Asade Agunloye IV, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, underlining its cultural authenticity and community support.

Also championing the project in the capacity of Co-Executive Producer is Nigeria’s foremost dental surgeon and revered elder statesman, the 93-year-old Otunba of Ilaro-Yewa, Dr. S.A.J. Ibikunle, whose wisdom and commitment to heritage preservation have been instrumental in shaping the project.

The film’s Planning Board brings together distinguished figures including Chief Muftau Olabimtan, Asoju Oba of Ilaro and Chairman of the Ilaro Development Council and Taiwo Hassan (Ogogo), legendary Nollywood actor and cultural ambassador of Ilaro-Yewa, who also stars in the film, amongst others.

To be directed by award-winning filmmaker Adeoluwa Owu (Captain Degzy) and shot by acclaimed cinematographer John Njaga Demps, ‘Oronna’ will feature a stellar cast including Taiwo Hassan (Ogogo), Sola Sobowale, Odunlade Adekola, Bolanle Ninalowo, Femi Adebayo, Fathia Balogun, and a Hollywood guest star to be announced.

With stunning locations across Ogun State, richly detailed production design, and a powerful original soundtrack— headlined by the anthem “Oronna – Omo Ogun”—the film promises to deliver an immersive cinematic experience that bridges ancient legacy with modern storytelling.

“Oronna’s story is one of strength, honour, sacrifice, and cultural pride,” said Charles Ukpong, producer and founder of Masterminds Productions.

“We believe this film will not only celebrate the rich heritage of Ilaro and the Yoruba people but also resonate with global audiences seeking stories of ancestral power, identity, and transformation.

And We are deeply honoured to be bringing this story to the screen at such a time as this” Building on the growing global appetite for heritage-driven films like Lishabi, Bashorun Gaa, Awujale, Anikulapo, King of Thieves, Jagun Jagun, and Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Oronna: Spirit of a Warrior is poised to elevate Nollywood’s epic cinema to new global heights, delivering significant cultural and commercial impact.

Masterminds Productions has opened its investment window to private and institutional investors eager to be part of what is projected to be one of Nollywood’s most ambitious and culturally significant film yet.

Founded in 1999, Masterminds Productions is a culture-driven creative company dedicated to producing high-impact content for film, television, stage, and digital platforms.

With a passion for storytelling rooted in African heritage, the company is committed to elevating indigenous narratives to global prominence in a way that entertains, inspires, and transforms.