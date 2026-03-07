Masterchef Nigeria Unveils Judges, Official Sponsors Ahead Of Anticipated Season

MasterChef Nigeria, the first Nigerian adaptation of the globally renowned MasterChef television cooking show franchise, is set to redefine food entertainment in the country by celebrating the talent of diverse home cooks and Nigeria’s rich cuisine heritage.

The unveiling signals the beginning of an extraordinary journey to discover and nurture Nigeria’s next generation of culinary stars. The TV cooking show officially unveiled its distinguished judges alongside its headline sponsor, Power Oil, and tactical sponsor, Sonia, recently at the Red Dish Chronicles Culinary School, in Gbagada, Lagos, a fitting venue that represents creativity, innovation, and excellence in Nigeria’s culinary landscape.

Serving as co-judges on MasterChef Nigeria are Chef Stone and Chef Eros, two esteemed culinary professionals, whose expertise and passion promise to elevate this life-changing cooking competition. Chef Stone is a respected culinary professional known for his precision, discipline, and mastery of refined cooking techniques.

With years of hands-on experience across diverse culinary environments, this food entrepreneur and cookbook author established Red Dish Culinary School with branches in Lagos and Abuja, where he trains and mentors aspiring chefs, helping them to sharpen both their technical skills and confidence.

Chef Stone developed a reputation for excellence in flavour profiling, kitchen leadership, new ideas and nurturing emerging culinary talent. His structured creativity and commitment to high standards make him both a formidable and inspiring judge in the MasterChef Nigeria kitchen.

Chef Eros, the founder of several food ventures, including Cooking Jar, the renowned Ìlè Eros restaurant in Lagos, and several initiatives in the U.S, is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s foremost culinary innovators and a powerful voice in modern African gastronomy.

Trained in both local and international culinary techniques, Chef Eros has built a strong reputation for reimagining traditional Nigerian dishes through contemporary presentation while adhering to global standards. His work consistently showcases indigenous ingredients, reimagining them into refined dining experiences that resonate both locally and internationally.

Beyond the kitchen, he is a culinary entrepreneur, mentor, and advocate committed to elevating African cuisine on the world stage. His presence on MasterChef Nigeria brings creativity, ingenuity, and a sharp eye for originality. Together, Chef Eros and Chef Stone bring a wealth of experience, balance, and guidance that will challenge and inspire the MasterChef Nigeria contestants to push boundaries, while honouring the richness of Nigerian cuisine.

Among the other supporting brands that will ensure the show’s success are Indomie, Malta Guinness, Sonia, Coca-Cola, and Flour Mills of Nigeria. Collectively, these partnerships reflect a shared commitment to spotlighting Nigerian flavours, empowering emerging culinary talent, and catapulting the country’s culinary industry to new heights.

The unveiling event offered media stakeholders, partners, and invited guests an exclusive first look at what promises to be a transformative first season of MasterChef Nigeria. The first season of MasterChef Nigeria premieres on April 26, 2026, at 7:00pm, airing on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family, and the winner will walk away with a staggering N73 million grand prize, earning the historic title of the first-ever Nigerian MasterChef.