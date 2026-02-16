MasterChef Nigeria Launches Nationwide Search For Best Home Cook

MasterChef has officially landed on Nigerian shores. Brought to the country by African media giant Primedia, MasterChef Nigeria, the inaugural local adaptation of the world’s most renowned reality television cooking show, is set to transform the Nigerian culinary landscape – and the lives of passionate home cooks who dream of taking their creative flair in the kitchen to the next level.

The winner of MasterChef Nigeria will scoop a staggering N73 million and make history as the world’s first-ever Nigerian MasterChef.

Entries are now open for this lifechanging opportunity, with the closing date on February 27 MasterChef Nigeria, which will be screened on DStv’s Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family, forms part of the global MasterChef television franchise, represented internationally by Banijay Entertainment, which is also the content powerhouse behind iconic series such as Big Brother and Survivor.

The deal for this new version was negotiated by Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Banijay Entertainment. The MasterChef format, created by Franc Roddam and first launched in 1990, has catapulted the careers of countless culinary stars across 720 countries while showcasing the unique food culture of each territory.