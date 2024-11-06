Mastercard’s Profit Beats Estimates On Resilient Consumer Spending

Share

Payments processor, Mastercard, reported a better-than-expected profit for the third quarter, as customers encouraged by economic stability ramped up their spending, according to Reuters.

The news agency said that Mastercard’s results round out a busy earnings week for payments firms, which are being closely scrutinised to assess the health of the U.S. consumer.

Although some have flagged a slowdown, spending levels remain elevated compared with last year as wage growth and hopes of a soft landing spur consumer confidence.

Trends so far indicate that diversified businesses covering cards, mobile payments, peer-to-peer transactions and value-added services such as fraud protection have been more resilient.

“Mastercard deserves a higher valuation based on strong expected growth in digital and international markets,” Edward Jones analyst Logan Purk said. Revenue from Mastercard’s payment network jumped 11 per cent.

Value-added services and solutions fetched 19 per cent more than last year and accounted for 37 per cent of Mastercard’s total revenue. “These results reflect healthy consumer spending and ongoing solid demand for our value-added services and solutions,” CEO Michael Miebach said.

Excluding one-time costs, Mastercard earned $3.89 per share compared with expectations of $3.74, according to estimates compiled by LSEG. Profit rose two per cent to $3.3 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue grew 13 per cent to $7.4 billion.

