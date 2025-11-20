Mastercard, Zenith Bank Launch Debit Card To Expand Affordable Digital Payments

Mastercard and Zenith Bank have collaborated to launch the Essential Debit Card, scalable solution designed to enhance access to secure digital payments in Nigeria.

The card is tailored to meet the everyday financial needs of underserved populations, including low-income earners, who have historically faced barriers to formal banking services. The introduction of this card comes at a time when Nigeria’s digital economy is gaining significant momentum.

According to data from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), electronic payment transactions reached N1.08 quadrillion in 2024, an 80 per cent increase from N600 trillion in 2023. Point-of-sale (PoS) transactions also surged to N19.4 trillion, an 81 per cent year-on-year rise, reflecting the growing trust among consumers and merchants in digital platforms and a rising demand for accessible financial tools. Folasade Femi-Lawal, Country Manager and Area Business Head for West Africa at Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we believe that inclusion fuels innovation, and innovation must be inclusive by design.

The Essential Debit Card offers a gateway to economic opportunity for millions. Through this collaboration with Zenith Bank, we are scaling impact by meeting people where they are, with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

Dame Dr. Adaora Umoji, OON, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive at Zenith Bank plc, said: “This launch aligns with our ambition to drive financial inclusion at a larger scale. By offering an affordable, secure and practical digital payment solution, we’re empowering more Nigerians to participate in the formal economy, supporting not only individual progress but national economic growth.

Together, we’re breaking barriers to everyday commerce and moving a step closer toward closing the financial inclusion gap in Nigeria.” Zenith Bank began issuing the Essential Debit Card in July 2025 across its national network of physical branches and digital platforms. Customers can choose between a physical or virtual card, depending on their preferences.

As one of the first-tier-one banks in Nigeria to adopt Mastercard’s Essential Debit framework, Zenith Bank is strengthening its ability to reach high-potential, underserved market segments through simplified onboarding and lower issuance costs.

By combining Mastercard’s global network and trusted technology with Zenith Bank’s nationwide reach, the Essential Debit Card delivers a simple, secure, and affordable payment solution that aligns with how Nigerians live, work, and transact today. This collaboration reinforces a shared commitment to unlocking inclusive growth and accelerating the transition toward a more digitally empowered economy.