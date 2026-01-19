Mastercard, Visa, Revolut Lose London Suit Over Card Fee Cap

Mastercard, Visa and UK fintech, Revolut, have lost a lawsuit with the UK regulator over its plans to usher in a cap on cross-border card fees, according to Bloomberg.

The companies filed a case in London over the UK Payment Systems Regulator’s (PSR) decision to consult on plans to restore a cap on interchange fees that was lifted after Brexit.

Mastercard, Visa and Revolut argued that the PSR did not have the power to impose price caps while European lawmakers have also pushed back against the plans that would restrict how much British merchants must pay in credit-card fees on online purchases by consumers from the continent.

The news agency said that Judge John Cavanagh dismissed their arguments last Thursday, ruling that the PSR does have the power to impose the price caps it is proposing. The watchdog said fees were found to be “unduly high” and at the expense of UK businesses, though no final decision has been made on the level of the price caps or when they’ll be introduced.

The decision “confirms our powers to ensure card payment costs are fair for UK businesses and consumers,” David Geale, Managing Director of the PSR, said. The London ruling comes against a backdrop of increased scrutiny on credit card firms and their business practices.

US President Donald Trump recently targeted the interest rates credit-card companies levy against US consumers, which has left Wall Street warning of an economic slowdown if he follows through on his threats. If the UK moves forward with cap proposal on fees, it would crimp European banks’ revenue.

Currently, each time a customer uses a credit card to buy something online from a UK merchant, the retailer pays them a fee that’s equal to 1.5% of the purchase price. The PSR had considered an initial cap of 0.3% for credit card transactions and 0.2% for debit card spending, before dropping plans for an interim cap last year.

Visa Inc. and Mastercard, which set the charges on behalf of the banks, hiked those fees once the UK left the European Union. In 2022, the PSR estimated that UK businesses paid as much as an extra £200 million ($268 million) as a result.

While caps would benefit retailers and consumers, “for banks and fintechs, it’s a squeeze – interchange fees are a meaningful revenue stream and there is a real risk to their business if the fees are capped at such a level that they lose money on each transaction,” Michelle Quinn, a lawyer at Grosvenor Law who’s not involved in the case, said.