Mastercard, Visa Reach $30bn Settlement Over Credit Card Fees

Visa and Mastercard reached an estimated $30 billion settlement to limit credit and debit card fees for merchants, with some savings likely to be passed on to consumers through lower prices, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

According to the news agency, the antitrust settlement is one of the largest in U.S. history, and upon court approval would resolve claims in litigation that began in 2005.

Merchants have long accused Visa and Mastercard of charging inflated swipe fees, or interchange fees, when shoppers used credit or debit cards, and barring them through “anti-steering” rules from directing customers toward cheaper means of payment.

Under the settlement announced on Tuesday, Visa and Mastercard will reduce interchange rates by four basis points (0.04 percentage points) in the United States for three years, and cap rates for five years.