Mastercard, Smile ID Partner To Scale Digital Identity Across Africa

Mastercard has extended its strategic commercial partnership with Smile ID, an identity verification provider in Africa, to accelerate the rollout of secure digital identity solutions across the continent, according to a press release. The statement said that the partnership will enable banks, fintechs, mobile money operators and other enterprises to onboard new customers faster, reducing identity fraud and expanding access to the financial system.

It added that the partnership, “combines Mastercard’s global insights and Identity technology, which enables customers to verify digital identity elements with Smile ID’s data verification and fraud detection capabilities.” The statement further said: “As Africa’s digital economy is projected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2030, trusted identity solutions are a critical enabler of financial inclusion, fraud prevention, and cross-border commerce.

“Additionally, smartphone penetration is continuing to rise, necessitating an urgent need to unlock opportunities for millions through secure identity verification services that work across digital channels. “For over five decades, Mastercard has worked alongside African governments, businesses, and communities to advance financial inclusion and economic development.

Mastercard, together with Smile ID, is well-positioned to address these challenges by expanding access to financial services while helping to support compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations across Africa.”

The statement disclosed that as part of the agreement, Mastercard has also made a minority investment in Smile ID, reinforcing its long-term commitment to digital inclusion and innovation in Africa. “This partnership with Smile ID is a pivotal step in advancing digital trust and inclusion across Africa.

As fragmented identity systems slow down businesses and lock millions out of the digital economy, Smile ID’s innovative identity platform complements Mastercard’s commitment to fostering secure and inclusive digital ecosystems,” said Selin Bahadirli, Executive Vice President, Services, Mastercard EEMEA.

According to the statement, Smile ID’s integrations with local governments and trusted data sources offer unique capabilities that differentiate this partnership in the region, for example, pan-African reach, near real-time onboarding, and integration with Mastercard’s insights.

“The surge in synthetic identity fraud in Africa is costing banks and lenders hundreds of millions of dollars a year,” said Mark Straub, CEO of Smile ID. “By joining forces with Mastercard, we can help turn the tide. As we combine insights and technologies, we can expand opportunities for consumers by giving banks and mobile wallets the confidence to onboard the next 300 million African users securely, in seconds.”