Mastercard Partners Alerzo To Digitise SMEs In The Nigerian

Mastercard, a global player in financial services, has joined forces with Alerzo, Nigeria’s leading technology service provider, to address the challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria’s Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector. This partnership aims to empower businesses by offering digital payment solutions, financial training, and access to credit, ultimately leading to increased sustainability and success in the market.

Alerzo’s expertise in B2B e-commerce and Mastercard’s global infrastructure and network will be leveraged to make digital payments more accessible to businesses of all sizes. Through this partnership, a range of innovative solutions will be offered, including VeedezPay, a digital payment solution designed for informal and small businesses, Veedez- Pro, a comprehensive business management tool tailored for SMEs and ERP solutions for more established businesses.

Additionally, micro-lending services will be made available to businesses using the Veedez- Pay and VeedezPro solutions. The lack of digitization has been a major obstacle for SMEs in Nigeria, hindering their ability to tap into new sales opportunities, track sales and inventory, and access credit to grow their businesses.

With the Alerzo-Mastercard partnership, these challenges will be addressed through a comprehensive approach that aims to equip 1,000,000 SMEs in Nigeria with valuable knowledge and skills through financial training within the next 5 years. This effort will accelerate the adoption of digital payments and encourage the use of financial solutions nationwide.

Speaking on this partnership and providing support to small businesses, the Chief Executive Officer of Alerzo Limited, Adewale Opaleye, said: “We’re excited to partner with Mastercard to support the growth and success of SMEs in Nigeria. With our combined expertise and resources, we look forward to continuing to provide training, financial support, and innovative payment solutions to businesses in Nigeria.

These solutions could be a game-changer, especially for our informal retailers, who often get overlooked. “Nigerian small businesses have proved their resiliency in recent years, but still face many pressures to remain profitable.

Through our partnership with Alerzo, we are excited to combine our expertise and resources to drive digital transformation and financial inclusion, providing training and solutions that enable Nigerian businesses to thrive,” said Ebehijie Momoh, Country Manager and Area Business Head, West Africa at Mastercard. Momoh further added, “This collaboration will play a crucial role in digitizing payments and supporting the growth and success of Nigerian businesses.”