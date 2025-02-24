MasterCard: Nigerian SMEs Embrace Digital Payments To Drive Growth

Share

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria are leveraging digital payments, innovation, and partnerships to expand their reach and strengthen business operations, according to the third edition of the Mastercard SME Confidence Index.

With 99 per cent of SMEs in Nigeria now accepting digital payments, businesses are capitalising on cashless transactions to enhance efficiency, improve customer experience, and build financial resilience.

This digital shift is enabling SMEs to grow in an evolving business environment, with many prioritizing secure payment solutions and financial inclusion initiatives.

“Small and medium enterprises are the backbone of economies, driving innovation, employment, and resilience. As digital transformation accelerates, SMEs are unlocking new opportunities through digital payments and financial inclusion.

Their ability to adapt and grow in a rapidly evolving business landscape reflects the strength of an ecosystem that prioritizes access to finance, digital enablement, and sustainable growth,” said Dimitrios Dosis, president Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

“Nigerian SMEs are demonstrating remarkable adaptability and foresight by leveraging digital payment solutions to drive economic transformation.

Their positive revenue outlook highlights a commitment to harnessing technology for sustainable growth.

“At Mastercard, we are dedicated to empowering these businesses with innovative digital tools, fostering strategic partnerships, and supporting their journey toward greater financial inclusion and security,” said Mark Elliott, division president, Africa, Mastercard.

As Nigeria’s economy embraces digitalisation, SMEs are recognising the advantages of cashless transactions in driving business efficiency.

Many business owners highlight ease of managing payments, seamless supplier transactions, and reduced reliance on cash handling as key benefits.

Looking ahead, SMEs are focused on expanding their digital payment capabilities and ensuring seamless customer experiences to sustain their competitive edge.

Looking ahead, 73% of SMEs plan to further expand their digital payment capabilities across various channels, and 70% are focused on providing seamless, user-friendly payment experiences to customers to drive business improvement.

While most SMEs anticipate maintaining or increasing their revenue, they acknowledge cybersecurity, inflation, and financial access as key areas influencing business growth.

Strengthening digital security measures is a growing priority as businesses increase their reliance on online transactions.

Many SMEs also emphasize the need for broader financial access, with business owners identifying private sector partnerships, government-led initiatives, and international collaborations as key enablers for long-term success.

This highlights the growing role of collaboration in driving SME resilience and supporting businesses as they navigate an evolving financial landscape.

Access to credit remains a priority for over three-quarters of SMEs, with 47% aiming to secure financing to grow their businesses and 27% seeking capital to maintain daily operations.

While SMEs face challenges such as inflation (77%) and rising costs of goods and services (75%), a significant 78% expect to achieve the same or higher revenue this year compared to last, signaling resilience and adaptability.

