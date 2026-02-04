Mastercard Launches ‘Agent Suite’ To Equip Enterprises For AI Era

Mastercard has launched a suite of services to help customers take actionable steps to integrate agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their daily operations and accelerate toward this next frontier.

According to a press release, “Mastercard Agent Suite will combine techni- cal support with customizable AI agents, leveraging Mastercard’s extensive pay- ments expertise, data-fueled insights, proprietary technology platforms, and 4,000 global advisors.”

The statement also said that customers will be able to build, test, and deploy fit-for-purpose agents from Mastercard Agent Suite. “As true execution and embedded partners, Mastercard’s global advisory team will be there every step of the way to ensure a business can evolve with technology in a way that’s customizable and configurable, no matter what the landscape brings.

The need is clear: a third of enterprise software applications will incorporate agentic AI by 2028 according to eMarketer, and Mastercard expects a significant percentage of customer interactions and operational tasks to be supported by AI agents by 2030,” it added.

Commenting on the initiative, Kaushik Gopal, Head of insights and intelligence for Mastercard, said: “Readiness is the new competitive advantage. It’s no secret that those who lay the groundwork can embrace new commercial opportunities much faster.

Mastercard Agent Suite builds on our core strengths and capabilities to ensure our customers can be both nimble and practical as they turn innovation into outcomes.”

The company disclosed in the statement that the Agent Suite will be available in the second quarter of this year and will complement its broad range of AI and agentic AI solutions – which enhance security, optimize payments, improve the user experience, and drive growth through insights – making commerce smarter, more secure, and more personal.

“Mastercard Agent Suite is an extension of Mastercard’s standards, programs and capabilities to help customers lead in an agentic age. Agents will be built with privacy and responsible AI by design and follow Mastercard’s robust security principles, ensuring a trusted experience for customers and consumers alike.

Initial use cases will focus on embedding intelligent product discovery for banks and blending personalization with conversational shopping for merchants,” the statement said.