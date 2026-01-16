Mastercard Introduces Fast Track At Istanbul Airport

Mastercard has introduced its Exclusive Fast Track service at Istanbul Airport for cardholders, as part of The Mastercard Collection.

Mastercard World Legend, World Elite and World cardholders and their guests can now enjoy a streamlined travel experience at Istanbul Airport, passing through passport control quickly and easily, thanks to Fast Track Access developed in partnership with Dragon Pass.

“Travel is a shared passion that connects people, cultures, and economies. Across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, we continue to see robust growth, with Istanbul Airport serving as a vital hub linking our diverse region to the world.

Through the launch of the Mastercard Exclusive Fast Track service, eligible cardholders can now enjoy frictionless, elevated journeys that turn every trip into a rewarding experience.

“This launch builds on the suite of benefits offered through The Mastercard Collection, designed to bring elevated experiences for our cardholders and their families whether they’re at home or on the go,” said Prakriti Singh, executive vice president, core payments, EEMEA, Mastercard.

Server Aydin, COO, Istanbul Grand Airport (IGA) commented on the collaboration as follows: “From service design and digital innovation to global partnerships and the smallest details that define atmosphere, everything at iGA is designed not just to make the journey easier, but to give it character and elegance. IGA Pass, the premium services brand of iGA Istanbul Airport, is one of the clearest expressions of this vision.