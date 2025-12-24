Mastercard Grows Africa Acceptance Network By 45% In 2025

Mastercard has grown its acceptance network across Africa by 45 percent in 2025, a surge the company describes as a major step toward bringing millions more consumers and small businesses into the continent’s fast-expanding digital economy.

In a statement, the company said the push was backed by new market entries, fresh investment, product innovation and a bigger local presence, adding that it grew its employee base by almost 20 per cent on the continent, thus strengthening local capabilities to co-create solutions for merchants and communities.

The company highlighted a raft of technology upgrades meant to boost trust and convenience in both online and inperson payments.

These include tokenisation, digital identity features, virtual card enhancements, tap-on phone solutions, the Mastercard Payment Gateway System for e-commerce, QR pay by link and QR-on-card offerings, and business payment control capabilities that enable virtual card issuance.

Specifically, in Nigeria new QR-on-card solutions with UBA and WEMA are said to enable 1.8 million SMEs and gig workers to accept payments, while USD cards with Zenith Bank support more than 50,000 SMEs in crossborder trade.

Mastercard is also targeting financial inclusion in underserved and rural areas through Community Pass, a platform that digitises remote communities and links them to government, NGO and private sector services.

The company is backing projections that Africa’s digital payments market could reach $1.5 trillion by 2030 and that the continent’s AI market may hit $16.5 billion by the same year.

“2025 has been a defining year for Mastercard in Africa. From acceptance growth to new digital capabilities, our focus has been on solutions that bring people and small businesses into the heart of the digital economy,” Mark Elliott, Division President, Africa, Master- card, said.

He further explained that:“Our collaborations across Africa will continue to connect more people and businesses to the financial system, helping drive greater financial inclusion and economic opportunity, as we collectively look towards a $1.5 trillion digital economy by 2030.”

Folasade Femi-Lawal, Country Manager, West Africa, added:“West Africa is one of the continent’s fastest-growing digital corridors. Mastercard’s security-led innovations and ac- ceptance expansion helped more SMEs and young entrepreneurs access modern payments.”