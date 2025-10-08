MASSOB Warns Against Plot To Disrupt Anambra Polls

Movement for the Actualisation of A Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has warned that it would resist any attempt by some people in the name of pro-Biafran struggling to sabotage the November 8th gubernatorial election in Anambra state.

The body further ordered those making agitations against the conduct of the election to steer clear of Anambra state and the entire Igbo land, contending that Igbos of the South East would no longer be fooled in the name of the Biafran struggle.

According to the statement signed by the leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu, the body urged Anambra electorates to come out en masse to perform their civic duties, adding that it has commenced sensitisation and mobilisation of voters to turn out on the day of the election.

“The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has condemned the online directive by some disgruntled and sponsored persons residing in diaspora, unleashing their personal-minded narratives using the pro-Biafra activism to create political instability and chaos in Igbo land by trying to use the upcoming Anambra governorship election as a yardstick”

“MASSOB will never allow this deceit to scale through. Several times during elections in the South East, they always come up with this sympathetic deceit of sit at home during election days with claims that such a futile exercise enhances Biafra actualisation, but MASSOB always countered and stopped them. This time they will fail”

“MASSOB warns anti-pro-Biafra activists, including those hiding in diaspora, to stay clear of Biafra Land now”

“MASSOB assured residents of Anambra State that the November 8, governorship election in Anambra State must hold because we have gone a long way underground mobilising and sensitising the state residents, including members of pro-Biafra groups, to engage in the upcoming governorship election”

Madu announced that all legitimate pro-Biafran organisations are coming out to take part in the coming election, noting that the election is to the benefit of the people of Igbo land.

“MASSOB members and other pro-Biafra groups are coming out to participate in the election with our massive support to the competent and credible candidate that is full of Igbo blood”

It urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure a free, fair and transparent electoral process and ensure that the Anambra people’s vote counts.

“MASSOB also encourages the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to go ahead without distraction in conducting the governorship election”

“That having studied the political, economic, religious and social implications of not having a credible election in Anambra State and the political instability and chaos that may erupt, we insist that the Anambra State governorship election must be peaceful and credible”

“”MASSOB advised the people of Anambra State and other residents in the state to exercise their fundamental and constitutional rights of choosing their next governor because Anambra political space will never be in a vacuum”

“That MASSOB position on Anambra governorship election is for the interest of Ndigbo, we can never allow or give unfortunate legal room for outsiders to dictate our political and economic future”.

“That MASSOB position does not mean derailment of the Biafra self-determination for actualisation and restoration. We must always consider the overall interest of Ndigbo first before a group or individual interest,” he noted.