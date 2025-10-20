…MASSOB Vows To Join Abuja Protest, Alleges Segregation Over National Pardon

Movement for Actualisation of a Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said it would be part of the coming nation-wide protest for the release of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The body also accused the regime of President Bola Tinubu of applying segregation in the release of 175 persons from prison custody by granting freedom to drug barons, but refusing to grant Kanu’s freedom. According to the National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, in a statement, President Tinubu should seize the opportunity of today’s protest to release Nnamdi Kanu.

He said: “MASSOB calls on the Federal Government of Nigeria under the administration of President Bola Tinubu to cover the stinking shame of Nigeria before the international communities and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention. “We advise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to smartly use the Abuja citywide non-violence protest as a soft landing for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS cage.

“Mr President should hearken the numerous voices from home and the diaspora, calling for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. “MASSOB wonders why the Federal Government will openly engage with dreaded groups like Northern based Islamist terrorists, bandits and Boko Haram.”