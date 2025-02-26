MASSOB Tackles Fani-Kayode Over Anti-Igbo Comments

Share

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on Wednesday condemned what it termed misleading falsehood against the Igbo Nation, by a former Nigerian Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph by MASSOB Leader, Uchenna Madu, the Pro-Biafra group, described Fani-Kayode as one who has an immune and pathological hatred against Ndigbo.

MASSOB said that Fani-Kayode’s bold empty claim and assertion that Rtd. General Ibrahim Babangida said that the 1966 coup was not “an Igbo organized coup”, as has been peddled in some quarters is condemnable.

Madu queried if Fani-Kayode was among the coup plotters if he was even born during the 1966 military coup, to completely deny an eyewitness report from the former Head of State, who was there and witnessed it all.

MASSOB further warned Fani-Kayode to desist from his unfounded malicious and misplaced trajectory against Ndigbo and the selling of ethnic hatred that will do the country no good.

“If it was an Igbo coup to serve an Igbo agenda, why did the coup plotters plan to install Chief Awolowo as a provisional president?

“It should also be remembered that some non-Igbo officers, like Major Adewale Ademoyega, Captain Ganiyu Adeleke, Lt. Fola Oyewole, and Olafimihan, all Yorubas and brothers to Femi Fani Kayode, took part in the failed coup.

“Another military officer of Igbo extraction, Major John Obienu, crushed the coup. The original intention and the initial purpose of the coup plotters was to release Chief Obafemi Awolowo from prison immediately after the coup and make him the executive provisional president of Nigeria, but it failed.”

Madu recalled that, a few years ago, Fani-Kayode garnered some attention and respect from Igbo youths during the period he associated with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his current travails in the hands of the oppressive government of Nigeria.

“We never knew that Fani-Kayode was a wolf in sheep’s clothing, an acute hater of Ndigbo, who was sponsored to blackmail the highly respected and adored name of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Eze Igbo Gburugburu),” Madu said.

Share

