MASSOB: Killings Threat To Devt

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) headed by Uchenna Madu yesterday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s threat to intervene in the killing of Christians in Nigeria.

In statement, the group criticised the comments attributed to the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church Primate Elijah Ayodele on Trump’s threat.

It said: “MASSOB supports Trump in his bid to dismantle all the formations and Islamic mission of Islamising Nigeria.” It added: “Christians are being massacred daily in Nigeria without any protection or intervention by the government.