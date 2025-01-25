MASSOB Hails Emergence Of Ikwerre Man As Ohanaeze PG

Share

…says age-long identity crisis is over

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has hailed the emergence of Senator John Azuta-Mbata as the first Ikwerre Clan President General (PG) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

In the past years, Ohanaeze had PGs like Ambassador Ralph Uwechue from the Anioma Clan (Delta State), Chief Enwo Igariwey from the Afikpo-Edda Clan (Ebonyi State), and Chief Nnai Nwodo from Nsukka Clan (Enugu State).

Others who served recently include, Prof. George Obiozor from the Oru Clan (Imo State), Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu from the Owerri Clan (Imo State) and Nze Fidelis Chukwu from the Obowo, Ihitte-Uboma Clan (Imo State).

Before the 10th January 2025 Election, everyone was aware that the new President General will emerge from Rivers State according to Ohanaeze’s constitution, but there was fear of possible manipulation.

The fear that the Rivers PG may not materialise came as a result of some unconfirmed rumours of a plotted hijack to deny Rivers State the opportunity to take their slot, which never happened as Senator Azuta-Mbata, from Ikwerre finally emerged victorious.

Comrade Uchenna Madu, Leader of MASSOB, said that the emergence of Azuta-Mbata as the new President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo has justified the under-carpet truth about the founding fathers of Ohaneze Ndigbo in 1976 when it was formed as Igbo Union before changing to Ohaneze Ndigbo in 1979.

He congratulated Azuta-Mbata and said that MASSOB has always aligned and worked with Ohaneze Ndigbo with utmost respect to her leadership and members of Imeobi and will continue its loyalty to Ohaneze Ndigbo’s leadership.

He said that it is unfortunate that people forgot that Dr. Obi Nwali, Sen. Francis Ella, Eze Nwonodi, Eze Nwoluchem, Chief Aguma and Chief Nwuche, all indigenous Igbo-speaking people of Rivers State, were among the founding fathers of Ohaneze Ndigbo with Dr Akanu Ibiam as the first President General.

“For decades, there are systematic sponsored falsehoods to deny and scrapped out the Igboism of Ndigbo in Rivers state but the emergence of Chief Senator John Azuta Mbata, an Ikwerre man as the newly elected president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo has proofed the Igbo critics wrong.

“MASSOB wishes to remind His Excellency that your leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide is unique and special because your emergence as the Ohaneze Ndigbo President General have exposed older adults long hypocritical, falsehood and camouflaged make-believe that Ikwerre people are not Igbos.”

Madu said that Azuta-Mbata’s administration as president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo will forever silence the merchants of destruction and division of Igbo land, adding that Igbos are solidly behind his leadership.

“MASSOB will continue in partnering with your leadership for the interest of our people irrespective of our locations.”

