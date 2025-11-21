MASSOB Condemns Kanu’s Life Sentence, Queries 5-Year Jail Term For B’Haram Terrorist

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned the judgment passed on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB), describing it as tribally motivated.

The Movement also challenged the basis for sentencing the Boko Haram Terrorist, Maman Nur, to five years imprisonment after allegedly causing over 2,000 deaths in the North East.

According to the leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu, in his statement, the judgment was already premeditated and a script that had already been written and delivered by Justice James Omotoso, whom he described as a tribalist.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally set Nigeria on irredeemable fire. He has finally shot the Nigerian State on its deteriorating foundation”

“MASSOB knows that this is not justice but a vengeance from a man playing the script loaded with pathological hatred and jealousy against Ndigbo using Nnamdi Kanu as a standard for Igbo attack”

“We saw the no pretence and open anger and tribalistic nature of Justice James Omotosho during his biased and evil ruling, sentencing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to his master’s prison”

“Nigeria sentenced Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to life in prison for words spoken from foreign soil after illegally kidnapping him from Kenya, ignoring a United Nations ruling demanding his release, and prosecuting him under a law that no longer exists”

Madu also recalled that;

“Just a few days earlier, on November 18, Boko Haram co-founder and a chief Islamic terrorist commander, Mamman Nur, responsible for over 2,000 deaths of Nigerian citizens, was sentenced to just five years in prison”

“In Nigeria today, words from London carry a heavier penalty than mass murder. The real crime of Mazi was his bold exposure of the radical Islamic jihad consuming Nigeria and the government’s symbiotic relationship with the Islamic jihadist”

“That message, once controversial, is now undeniable. It is further evidence of the brutal, lawless, totalitarian nature of this genocidal regime of a clueless president”

The Movement also contended that Justice Anthony Mrima had, in a judgment, ruled that the abduction of Kanu from Kenya was a denial of Kanu’s fundamental rights.

“MASSOB noted that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was seized in Kenya in 2021, not extradited, but illegally rendered”

“Kenyan High Court Justice Anthony Mrima, in June 2025, delivered in his judgment that the abduction and rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was a blatant violation of his fundamental rights”

“MASSOB was aware that the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, in their opinion released in both 2022 and 2025, stated that the deprivation of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s liberty is arbitrary. They maintained that the appropriate remedy is his immediate release”

“Even the United States of America has never designated IPOB as a terrorist organisation. The U.S. State Department, on record since 2017, have stated that the United States of America have not considered IPOB as a terrorist organisation”

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was charged under a repealed anti-terror law, with no savings clause for pending cases”

“This injustice is not against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; it is against Ndigbo. Ndigbo have been sentenced to life imprisonment in Nigeria,” he said.