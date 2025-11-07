Massive Turnout As Lagos Women Run Village Empowers Participants

The 2025 Lagos Women Run games village witnessed a huge turnout on Wednesday, many women engaged in empowerment seminars and skill-building sessions ahead of the race.

The programme, which began on Tuesday, continued at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, offering participants practical training and wellness-focused activities.

Women learned soap making, tie-and-dye, spa services and bead making, among other skills de- signed to promote financial independence and boost entrepreneurship. Several brands mounted exhibition stands, while participants attended inspiring masterclasses aimed at building confidence, knowledge and economic opportunities for women.

Mrs Ramat Ali-Balogun of Organic Spa said the company attended to support women and offer empowerment through training in skincare, spa services and manufacturing. She noted that the organisation also sponsors young people with scholarships and provides almost free vocational education for youths between 19 and 26 years old.

Ali-Balogun added that earlier sessions had already yielded results, with women learning professional facial techniques and gaining confidence to begin entry-level beauty services. Ms Ibukunoluwa Kohode of D’Necesa Qtrs said her team focused on bead making and entrepreneurship, describing it as a profitable craft women can build livelihoods from.

She praised the turnout and expected higher participation as the training progressed, noting that many women showed keen interest in learning more. Ms Mariam Bakare of Eco Circulate said her organisation supported women through recycling-forreward initiatives, exchanging waste for food, cash and gas vouchers.